TOKYO May 19 The Japanese government has appointed two academics to the advisory committee for the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) as it reshuffles members of the board.

Japan's health and welfare ministry said Tomio Arai, an honorary professor at University of Tokyo, and Yasuyuki Kato, a professor at Kyoto University's graduate school, will be added to the committee.

Last month, the government renominated for fresh two-year terms five of the seven members of the committee that advises on investment strategies for the trillion-dollar public pension fund.

Arai and Kato, who both were at Nomura Research Institute before becoming professors, will replace Yasuhiro Yonezawa, who was investment committee head, and Sadayuki Horie, who has been its deputy chairman.

Japan's parliament is debating a bill that would give the GPIF advisory committee power to decide investment strategies. Currently, final decisions are made by GPIF's president. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Richard Borsuk)