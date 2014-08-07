(Adds market reaction, details on GPIF's plans)

By Takaya Yamaguchi

TOKYO Aug 7 Japan's public pension fund, the world's largest at around $1.24 trillion, plans to boost the weighting of domestic stocks to more than 20 percent from a current 12 percent target, two people with knowledge of the allocation review said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government has been pressing the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) to shift more of its portfolio into risk assets - that bring in better returns - from domestic bonds that earn razor-thin returns. The 10-year JGB currently yields less than 0.6 percent.

The GPIF will likely lower its weighting for Japanese government bonds to around 40 percent from a current 60 percent target, said the people who have been consulted on the fund's plans. The fund may also increase investments in overseas stocks when it unveils its new allocation plan, they said.

Deliberations over GPIF portfolio weightings are expected to accelerate in late September, the people said. No date has been set for an announcement of any proposed changes.

The Nikkei stock market average rose 0.4 percent after the initial Reuters report, reversing earlier losses, while the yen dropped.

Since 2010, GPIF has been paying out more in benefits than it has received in contributions due to Japan's ageing population.

Proponents say Japanese pension funds need to invest more in stocks given signs that the world's third-largest economy is finally emerging from nearly two decades of deflation.

Global fund managers and other investors closely watch GPIF, and the fund's allocation plan is considered a bellwether for other Japanese institutional investors.

It was not immediately clear how the potential model portfolio change would affect the fund's immediate purchases of Japanese stocks.

GPIF investment plans allow for fluctuations of 6 percentage points above and below the targeted weightings. At the end of March, it held around 16 percent of its assets in Japanese equities and 53 percent in domestic bonds.

GPIF said it had no comment. ($1 = 102.1700 Japanese yen) (Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Ian Geoghegan)