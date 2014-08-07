* GPIF to cut JGB weighting to around 40 pct - sources

* Nikkei closes higher after news of higher stock allocation

* Fund may also invest more in overseas stocks (Adds details on GPIF overhaul, link to graphics)

By Takaya Yamaguchi

TOKYO, Aug 7 Japan's public pension fund, the world's largest at around $1.24 trillion, plans to boost the weighting of domestic stocks to more than 20 percent from a current 12 percent target, two people with knowledge of the allocation review said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been pushing for the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) to invest more in risk assets with higher yields and less in domestic bonds that earn razor-thin returns. The 10-year JGB now yields less than 0.6 percent.

The GPIF will likely lower its weighting for Japanese government bonds to around 40 percent from a current 60 percent target, said the people who have been consulted on the fund's plans. The fund may also increase investments in overseas stocks when it unveils its new allocation plan, they said.

Deliberations over GPIF portfolio weightings are expected to accelerate in late September, the people said. No date has been set for an announcement of any proposed changes.

The Nikkei stock market average closed 0.48 percent higher, reversing earlier falls, following the Reuters report, while the yen declined.

"GPIF receives a lot of attention from overseas investors as well, and it appears some players bought back in light of the news after selling earlier," said Takashi Oba, senior strategist at Okasan Securities in Tokyo.

Global fund managers and other investors keep a close eye on GPIF, and the fund's allocation plan is considered a bellwether for other Japanese institutional investors.

MORE RISK, MORE PROFESSIONAL

Since 2010, GPIF has been paying out more in benefits than it has received in contributions due to Japan's ageing population.

Proponents of the changes say the fund should also invest more in stocks given signs that the world's third-largest economy is finally emerging from nearly two decades of deflation.

In addition to reviewing its investment allocations, the fund has also been overhauling its operations in an effort to become more professional in line with counterparts in Europe and North America.

While it manages reserves of national and employee pension plans covering 67 million people, its roughly 80 employees are a fraction of the 900 staff that vet fund managers and monitor performance at the Canada Pension Plan Investment board.

GPIF has won approval to expand its staff numbers and hire full-time investment professionals. In July, it hired London-based Hiromichi Mizuno, a partner at Coller Capital, which invests in the private equity secondary market, to its investment committee.

Abe's critics, however, have said a move to increase the equity weighting was a throwback to the 1990s when the Liberal Democratic Party tried and failed to use pension savings to support stock prices.

It was not immediately clear how the potential model portfolio change would affect the fund's immediate purchases of Japanese stocks.

GPIF investment plans allow for fluctuations of 6 percentage points above and below the targeted weightings. At the end of March, it held around 16 percent of its assets in Japanese equities and 53 percent in domestic bonds.

GPIF said it had no comment. ($1 = 102.1700 Japanese yen) (Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Ian Geoghegan)