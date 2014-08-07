BRIEF-Stanbic IBTC Holdings reports fy pre-tax profit 37.21 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 group gross earnings 156.43 billion naira versus 140.02 billion naira year ago
TOKYO Aug 7 Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) plans to allocate over 20 percent of its funds to domestic stocks compared with a current 12 percent target as it aims to generate higher returns for the country's ageing population, political sources said on Thursday.
The sources familiar with the fund's plans said the GPIF will likely lower its weighting for Japanese government bonds to around 40 percent from a current 60 percent target, and may also increase investments in global stocks when it announces its new allocation plan sometime in the autumn.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government has been pressing the $1.24 trillion fund, the world's largest, to shift more of its portfolio into risk assets from domestic bonds, which earn razor-thin returns. The 10-year JGB currently yields less than 0.6 percent. ($1 = 102.1700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
SANTIAGO, March 22 The Chilean unit of Wal-Mart Stores Inc will invest $800 million in the country over the next three years and will open 55 to 60 new supermarkets, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, March 22 BM&FBovespa SA's planned takeover of rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados makes it tougher for rivals to enter Brazil's financial trading and clearing markets, and requires changes to gain approval, a member of antitrust watchdog Cade said on Wednesday.