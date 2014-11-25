TOKYO Nov 25 Japan's $1.1 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund said on Tuesday its holdings of domestic government bonds fell below half of its assets for the first time in the third quarter, highlighting how aggressively the fund is shifting to riskier assets.

The drop in holdings of low-yielding Japanese government bonds by the world's biggest pension fund indicates the fund has accelerated its shift away from JGBs and towards foreign and domestic stocks, in line with a push from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

GPIF said its yen bond holdings were at 48.39 percent at the end of September, down from 51.91 percent at the end of June. The fund on Oct. 31 slashed its JGB allocation target to 35 percent from 60 percent, while roughly doubling the targets for foreign and domestic shares to 25 percent each. (1 US dollar = 117.9700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by William Mallard)