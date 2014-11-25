TOKYO Nov 25 Japan's $1.1 trillion Government
Pension Investment Fund said on Tuesday its holdings of domestic
government bonds fell below half of its assets for the first
time in the third quarter, highlighting how aggressively the
fund is shifting to riskier assets.
The drop in holdings of low-yielding Japanese government
bonds by the world's biggest pension fund indicates the fund has
accelerated its shift away from JGBs and towards foreign and
domestic stocks, in line with a push from Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe.
GPIF said its yen bond holdings were at 48.39 percent at the
end of September, down from 51.91 percent at the end of June.
The fund on Oct. 31 slashed its JGB allocation target to 35
percent from 60 percent, while roughly doubling the targets for
foreign and domestic shares to 25 percent each.
(1 US dollar = 117.9700 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by William Mallard)