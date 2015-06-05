TOKYO, June 5 Japan's trillion dollar pension fund sees no imminent need to consider hedging against the risk of a stronger yen because diverging U.S. and Japanese monetary policies will keep the yen weak against the dollar, the head of the fund said on Friday.

Takahiro Mitani, president of the Government Pension Investment Fund, also said the world's biggest pension fund will steadily shift funds into risky assets like domestic and foreign equities, to meet its new allocation targets under an overhaul of its strategy last year.

"Hedging against currency moves isn't an imminent theme for us now," Mitani told Reuters, saying that it was something the GPIF will study as a risk management option in the long run.

"There's no need to rush into a conclusion," because the dominant market view is for the yen to remain weak with the Federal Reserve eyeing raising interest rates while the Bank of Japan maintains its massive stimulus programme, he said.

Under premier Shinzo Abe's push to jump-start a stagnant economy, the GPIF drastically overhauled its strategy last October to double its allocation for share holdings, while slashing investments in low-yielding government bonds.

The move by the mammoth fund, which is being followed by other big Japanese institutions, has helped push Tokyo shares to 15-year highs this year. (Additional reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)