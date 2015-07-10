TOKYO, July 10 Japan's giant public pension fund generated a record rate of return on its investments in the last fiscal year as domestic stock prices jumped and the yen weakened, pushing its asset value to 137.47 trillion yen ($1.1 trillion), the fund said on Friday.

The Government Pension Investment Fund said it had a 12.27 percent return for the year ended in March, topping its previous record of 10.23 percent in the 2012/13 fiscal year.

In the January-March period, however, the return slowed to 2.14 percent from 5.16 percent in the previous quarter, weighed down by a drop in European bond yields.

The GPIF in October decided to double the allocation for share holdings while slashing investments in low-yielding government bonds, in line with a push from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration for greater returns and risk-taking.

As of end-March, the fund had 39.39 percent of its assets in Japanese government bonds, 22.00 percent in Japanese equities, 12.63 percent in foreign bonds, 20.89 percent in foreign equities and 5.08 percent in short-term assets.

Under its allocation plan it aims to lower its JGB holdings further, to 35 percent, while targeting 25 percent each in foreign and domestic stocks.

A Reuters calculation based on the GPIF's full-year and third-quarter data shows that the fund bought about 1.3 trillion yen in Japanese equities and 2.4 trillion yen in foreign shares in January-March.

The GPIF also started to invest in infrastructure last fiscal year. The value of such investment totalled 5.5 billion yen at end-March, having lost 700 million yen from when it first invested because of foreign-exchange rates. The fund does not say where or how many projects it is investing in. ($1 = 121.8400 yen) (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)