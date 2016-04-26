TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) will not change its basic asset allocation even though yields for Japanese government bonds are falling due to the effects of the central bank's negative interest rate policy, its new chief said.

The country's trillion-dollar public pension fund, which targets keeping 35 percent of its total assets in JGBs and 25 percent each in domestic and foreign stocks, also needs to hedge against foreign currency moves to protect its assets from volatile market movements, Norihiro Takahashi told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Junko Fujita; Editing by Edmund Klamann)