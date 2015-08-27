TOKYO Aug 27 Japan's giant public pension fund generated a 1.92 percent return on its investments in the April-June quarter as domestic stock prices rose, lifting the value of its assets to a record 141.12 trillion yen ($1.2 trillion), the fund said on Thursday.

The Government Pension Investment Fund, or GPIF, said it had earned 2.65 trillion yen during the quarter, with Japanese equities accounting for about 70 percent of the total.

The fund also benefited from a weak yen that boosted the value of its foreign-asset holdings.

The rate of return, however, slowed from 2.14 percent in the prior quarter and 5.16 percent in October-December due to market turmoil triggered by Greece's debt crisis and a plunge in Chinese stocks.

The GPIF in October doubled its allocations for domestic and foreign equities and slashed its investment target for low-yielding Japanese government bonds, changing its strategy to generate higher returns to support a fast-ageing population.

As of end-June, the fund had 37.95 percent of its assets in Japanese government bonds, down from 39.39 percent three months earlier, and 23.39 percent in Japanese equities, up from 22.00 percent.

It had 13.08 percent of its assets in foreign bonds and 22.32 percent in foreign equities, the GPIF said.

Reuters calculations based on the GPIF's data show that the fund bought about 145 billion yen worth of Japanese equities in the April-June period, down sharply from 1.3 trillion yen in the previous quarter. It bought 1.36 trillion yen in foreign shares in April-June. ($1 = 120.1200 yen) (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)