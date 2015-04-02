TOKYO, April 2 Japan's trillion-dollar public pension fund said on Thursday that, aside from looking at investor returns, it could consider factors like corporate governance, when deciding on stock investments.

The Government Pension Investment Fund, the world's biggest pension fund, decided in October to double the allocation for share holdings in its 137 trillion yen ($1.1 trillion) portfolio, while slashing investments in low-yielding government bonds, in line with a push from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for greater returns and risk-taking.

The move by the mammoth fund, which is being followed by other big Japanese institutions, has helped push Tokyo shares to 15-year highs this year.

In a mid-term plan announced on Thursday, GPIF said it would consider taking account of "environmental, social and governance" factors in equity-investment decisions, while pursuing profits.

The plan offered no specifics about how this might affect its portfolio. Fund spokesman said GPIF's Investment Committee will discuss this issue.

GPIF also chose "transition managers" to handle the transferring of assets from old to new investments. Nomura Asset Management Co was chosen for domestic stocks, BlackRock Japan Co for domestic stocks and foreign bonds, and Russell Investments for foreign stocks. ($1 = 119.6800 yen) (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by William Mallard and Simon Cameron-Moore)