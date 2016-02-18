TOKYO Feb 18 An executive of Japan's
trillion-dollar public pension fund said the fund is considering
disclosing details of its stock holdings in a bid to enhance
transparency, information that could potentially move market
prices when released.
The remark by Hiromichi Mizuno, chief investment officer of
the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), comes amid
concerns that the government may wield influence over corporate
management as the fund boosts its allocated weighting of stock
holdings.
"We are considering unveiling how much shares (the GPIF)
holds in what companies," Mizuno told a panel meeting of experts
on corporate governance at the Financial Service Agency on
Thursday.
Such a move would reveal investment trends by the mammoth
public fund and could potentially shift market sentiment when
made public.
Mizuno's comment came after Japan's ruling party on Tuesday
decided not to let the GPIF directly invest in stocks due to
concerns about the fund's influence on corporate management.
GPIF invests indirectly in stocks through funds.
As of September 2015, the GPIF had 135 trillion yen ($1.19
trillion) in assets under management.
The fund made a historical shift in 2014 by abandoning its
traditional stance of having domestic government bonds comprise
the bulk of its portfolio.
Instead, the fund boosted the weighting of stock holdings in
response to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's push to promote
risk-taking and foster confidence in the country's financial
markets.
($1 = 113.7600 yen)
(Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto;
Editing by Sam Holmes)