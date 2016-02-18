TOKYO Feb 18 An executive of Japan's trillion-dollar public pension fund said the fund is considering disclosing details of its stock holdings in a bid to enhance transparency, information that could potentially move market prices when released.

The remark by Hiromichi Mizuno, chief investment officer of the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), comes amid concerns that the government may wield influence over corporate management as the fund boosts its allocated weighting of stock holdings.

"We are considering unveiling how much shares (the GPIF) holds in what companies," Mizuno told a panel meeting of experts on corporate governance at the Financial Service Agency on Thursday.

Such a move would reveal investment trends by the mammoth public fund and could potentially shift market sentiment when made public.

Mizuno's comment came after Japan's ruling party on Tuesday decided not to let the GPIF directly invest in stocks due to concerns about the fund's influence on corporate management. GPIF invests indirectly in stocks through funds.

As of September 2015, the GPIF had 135 trillion yen ($1.19 trillion) in assets under management.

The fund made a historical shift in 2014 by abandoning its traditional stance of having domestic government bonds comprise the bulk of its portfolio.

Instead, the fund boosted the weighting of stock holdings in response to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's push to promote risk-taking and foster confidence in the country's financial markets.

($1 = 113.7600 yen) (Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Sam Holmes)