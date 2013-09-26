FRANKFURT, Sept 26 German bathroom installations maker Grohe said Japan's Lixil Group Corp and the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) agreed to buy an 87.5 percent stake in the company from TPG Capital and the private equity arm of Credit Suisse.

Grohe said in a statement on Thursday the deal, which values the group at 3.06 billion euros ($4.13 billion) including debt, would likely be closed in the first quarter of 2014.

Lixil Chief Executive Yoshiaki Fujimori told reporters earlier on Thursday that his company had reached agreement on major terms for a purchase of Grohe.