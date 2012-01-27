TOKYO Jan 27 French hedge fund Capital Fund Management said on Friday it aims to boost Japanese assets under management 10-fold over the long term to bring them more in line with its investments in Japan which account for 10 percent of its overall portfolio.

Assets under management from Japan currently account for only 1 percent of CFM's overall total of $5.3 billion although the fund invests in Japanese equities, Japanese government bonds and interest rate futures, Philippe Jordan, president of CFM International, told a news conference.

"If 10 percent of our portfolios are in Japan, we'll be happy to match that number in terms of AUM (assets under management). So 10 percent of AUM will be a good target," he said.

Capital Fund Management is planning to boost staff at its Tokyo office by two to six in the near term. The Tokyo office also oversees other countries in the Asia-Pacific region, such as Australia and Singapore.

CFM, which opened its office in Japan in 2009, has been in talks with Japanese trust banks and asset management companies hoping to woo yield-hungry pension funds.

Jordan said he intended to take the long view.

"You have to be very patient in Japan ... and we are ready to be patient."

The company, founded in 1991, employs a large set of quantitative strategies, trading listed instruments such as futures, equities, bonds, options, as well as foreign exchange. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)