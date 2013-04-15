HONG KONG, April 16 Former Lehman Brothers trader David Baran, who spent years trying to convince clients to see potential in Japanese firms, is making a killing this year as a sea-change in monetary policy sparks the biggest rush to bet on Japan since 2005.

His $300 million hedge fund, which targets cash-rich Japanese firms, returned 43.6 percent in the first quarter. That's more than double its returns in the December quarter and four times more than the benchmark Nikkei index's 9.8 percent advance in dollar terms.

As performance numbers for Asian hedge funds trickle in, it's becoming clear that Baran and his peers generated their best ever quarterly gains, with the Eurekahedge Japan index rising 11 percent in three months to March. The industry is bullish on Japan for the first time in years.

"The bear market, which started in January 1990, is over," Baran, who co-founded his firm Symphony Financial Partners Co Ltd in 2003, told Reuters.

"A year ago, you couldn't get someone to focus on Japan. It was bizarre. Investors used to say you can never make money in Japan," the Tokyo-based hedge fund manager said.

The spike in hedge fund returns, prompted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's expansionary fiscal and monetary policies, dubbed Abenomics, may just be the boost that can kick-start Japan's struggling hedge funds industry and reverse years of decline.

If the broader revival is sustained, interest in the country's vast liquid market will open up new opportunities for regional players who for years have been pulling more money out of Japan than they have been putting in.

THE BETS

Sustained withdrawals have led to a more than 60 percent plunge in Japan hedge funds' assets under management to about $15 billion since the market crash in 2006, according to data from Eurekahedge.

Such funds, however, received $100 million in March, their first net inflows since July last year.

Baran did not disclose how he made money. His fund returned 26 percent in March alone, its highest monthly gain, by being long on Japanese equities or betting that stocks would surge.

The Abe government's no-holds-barred attempt to end deflation by massive monetary easing has encouraged investors to bet on Japanese stocks, bonds and currency, and produced huge profits on many investors' high conviction bets.

For example, Yukihiro Sugihara, chief investment officer of Hayate Investment Co Ltd, had been betting on Japanese firms in the renewable energy sector, convinced that the earthquake and nuclear crisis that hit Japan in 2011 will draw investors to such firms. His long wait reaped huge rewards last quarter.

Hayate Japan Equity Long-Short hedge fund, launched in 2006, gained 42 percent in the March quarter in yen terms, earning its best monthly return on record of 22 percent in March alone.

Sugihara's top winners included green energy firm West Holdings Corp, which surged 151 percent, and Dream Incubator Inc, which rose 65 percent in the first quarter.

Another fund to record its best monthly gain in March was APS Japan Alpha Fund, which ended the quarter up 21 percent in dollar terms, two times the gains in the benchmark TOPIX index.

APS Asset Management Pte Ltd's fund manager in Japan, Susumu Nakata, said his bets on Fast Retailing Co Ltd, entertainment systems and content developer Dwango Co Ltd and Internet Initiative Japan Inc paid off, rising 40 percent to 127 percent last quarter.

The turnaround also led to losses for some funds, especially those who bet the yen to strengthen against the dollar.

Ortus Capital Management Ltd has lost about 30 percent in the last six months. Returns fell more than 6 percent in December when the yen weakened from 82 to 87.5 against the dollar on Abe's promises to boost inflation and increase government spending, according to a newsletter to investors seen by Reuters.

Nezu Kuma, a Japan focused short-biased fund seeded by industry pioneer Julian Robertson in 2011, lost 15 percent in the first quarter following a 15 percent decline last year. The broader Nezu Asia fund, however, gained nearly 30 percent in the March quarter, 25 percent of which was made in Japan.

"We believe that Japan today and for the foreseeable future will be one of the best markets in the world for long/short equity investing," said Richard Kincaid, chief operating officer of Nezu Asia Capital Management Ltd.

GREEN SHOOTS

While Abenomics is still very much a work in progress, Japanese shares have soared and fund managers said consumer sentiment appeared to be picking up.

Sugihara said his checks at department stores suggested strong sales of luxury watches, while APS Asset Management's Nakata said he was noticing crowds getting bigger at Tokyo's restaurants and pubs.

Backers of Japan include Laurence Fink, the chairman of the world's biggest money manager BlackRock Inc, who said last month that Abenomics was creating hope for the country for the first time in 20 years.

"For the past four to five years, Japanese companies had been restructuring and restructuring, trying to figure out how to stay profitable, how to stay alive," Baran said.

"Now you have got the currency back to 99. The numbers that they are going to post are just going to be insane."