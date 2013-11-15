* Japan one of industry's best bets in 2013
* Confidence that economy has turned corner boosts interest
* Some funds hire new staff, prepare for bigger return
By Tommy Wilkes and Nishant Kumar
LONDON/HONG KONG, Nov 15 Japan, a frustration
for the world's sharpest hedge fund minds for more than a
decade, is proving one of the industry's biggest winners this
year.
Big names from New York to London have made billions betting
that "Abenomics" - the monetary stimulus programme launched
under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - would send the yen sliding and
stocks surging.
And funds dedicated to Japanese markets have performed
better than others - their percentage return on investments is
more than triple the overall hedge fund average this year,
according to data from Hedge Fund Research.
Now there are tentative signs that funds are preparing for a
more structural shift back into Japan, convinced that if its
economy is finally on the road to recovery they can no longer
ignore the world's second-largest financial market.
"Japan has been a relatively ignored and underinvested
market for a long time," said Nick Linnane, a hedge fund manager
at Cube Capital in London who previously worked in Japan and has
investments in several Japanese banks. "The consensus now is you
need to do your research."
Some funds are dusting off their old contact books to
recruit stock-pickers who can grapple with Japan's complex
corporate make-up, while more Japan-dedicated funds are opening
than closing for the first time since 2007, data from industry
tracker Eurekahedge shows.
This reflects the view held by a growing number of funds
that there is money to be made in Japan beyond riding the big
moves that have followed in the wake of the monetary stimulus.
So far, hedge fund flows into the country sparked by the
monetary easing have held up despite a rocky few months as the
rally in the Nikkei and the slide in the yen ran out of steam.
"They believe that there is a significant trading
opportunity that will last years, not just six months. What has
been remarkable has been the interest from U.S. managers," said
Michele Gesualdi at Kairos Partners, which chooses hedge funds
to invest in.
FEWER FUNDS CLOSING
According to a Eurekahedge survey, the proportion of their
money invested in Japan by funds who can trade globally was 9
percent in September, up from 5.4 percent a year earlier.
Meanwhile, funds dedicated to Japan - who cannot dip in and
out of the country - are winning back investors, albeit slowly.
After recording net outflows worth $4 billion between June
2012 and May 2013, investors have added $340 million to these
funds in the last four months, and total assets have risen to
$15 billion from $14.4 billion at the start of the year,
Eurekahedge data shows.
Man Group, the world's largest listed hedge fund
firm, said last month that its Japan strategy added $2.3 billion
in assets between April and September.
The number of Japan-focused funds closing is falling. Three
have shut down this year - the lowest level since 2004 - against
21 last year. Eighteen new funds have launched versus 19 in
2012, and more are in the pipeline.
However, talk of a structural shift back into Japan by hedge
funds is greeted with scepticism by some managers.
The number of Japan-dedicated funds, whether based in Tokyo
or in the larger hedge fund centres of Hong Kong and London, is
a fraction of what it was 10 years ago. Between 2006 and 2012
these funds made money in only two years and lost an average of
two percent per annum, according to Hedge Fund Research.
Previous predictions that the country's economy was turning
a corner have also unravelled amid stubborn deflation and weak
consumer spending, sending foreign investors towards the exit.
One of hedge funds' better-known "conviction" bets - that
the country's high deficit and an ageing population would
eventually trigger a sell-off in Japanese government bonds
(JGBs) - has confounded traders as prices have held up.
Events like the 2011 earthquake also undermined confidence.
"Japan has been difficult for managers for so many years.
The JGB trade in particular," said Fred Ingham, who invests in
hedge funds at Neuberger Berman. "For many players at this stage
I'm not sure this is more than a tactical move into Japan."
STOCK-PICKING
Still, there are signs that some funds believe this time is
different.
Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors, which runs $9.3 billion in
assets, is hiring a Japan specialist to analyse stocks, a source
familiar with the fund said. Claren Road has relocated Martin
Bercetche, a portfolio manager, to Hong Kong from New York to
trade across Asia, one of its investors said.
Meanwhile, Singapore-based APS Asset Management, which
manages $3.1 billion worth of assets, is this month taking the
manager of its Japan fund on a roadshow to meet investors in the
United States and Canada for the first time, a source with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
Underpinning funds' growing confidence is a belief that Abe
and central bank boss Haruhiko Kuroda will stay the course on
pumping money into the economy until deflation is eradicated,
and that Tokyo will finally tackle its fiscal deficit.
A healthier Japanese economy will make it easier for funds
to pick the winning and losing stocks and bonds and mark
themselves out from the pack, managers believe.
"For funds that are global, for years people could look
smart by simply avoiding Japan. The reality, now that people are
looking at it again, is that you need the expertise," said
Gesualdi at Kairos.