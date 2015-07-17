TOKYO, July 17 Japan has awarded Fuji Heavy Industries and Textron Inc's Bell Helicopters a $3.02 billion deal to build a fleet of military transport aircraft that would also be sold overseas.

The project, dubbed the UH-X, will over the 20 years from 2021 replace 150 of Japan's ageing fleet of troop-carrying Huey helicopters, a design by Bell that dates from before the Vietnam War, a spokesman for Japan's Ministry of Defense said.

Picking a partnership of a Japanese and foreign firm to build helicopters for a local and overseas market comes after Japan last year removed a decades-old ban on arms exports.

By creating a market beyond Japan for the UH-X and other Japanese defence gear, defence officials hope to bring down the per-unit costs of equipment for Japan's Self-Defense Forces (SDF) helping it keep pace with China's expanding military.

The Fuji Heavy-Bell partnership competed for the project against rival joint bids by Kawasaki Heavy Industries with Airbus Group and AgustaWestland, part of Italy's Finmeccanica Spa with Japanese trading company Mitsui & Co, which would have been assembled in Japan by Fuji Heavy. ($1 = 124.0400 yen) (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo, writing by Tim Kelly)