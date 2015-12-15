OSAKA Dec 15 Vinci SA may look for opportunities to operate Japan's highways in addition to its airports as the country is expected to open up more of its infrastructure to private investors, a senior executive at the French engineering firm said.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been trying to encourage public-private partnerships to attract investment and cut national debt. In line with these efforts, more public assets such as airports, highways and water sewage systems are expected to be run by private investors.

Vinci, mainly a construction and toll roads operator, has already made its first foray into Japan by obtaining the right to operate Kansai International Airport in Osaka with Japan's Orix Corp for the next 44 years.

"Vinci may also look for highway concessions in Japan" that will draw on the company's expertise in running toll highways in France, Nicolas Notebaert, the chief executive for Vinci Airports, a subsidiary for Vinci, told reporters on Tuesday.

It may also look for opportunities to run more Japanese airports with Orix, he said. But any deals would be smaller than the Kansai International Airport privatization, he added.

Orix and Vinci have agreed to pay the government 2.2 trillion yen ($18.21 billion) to run Kansai International Airport as well as the smaller Osaka International Airport.

"It seems there may be a trend of airport concession in Japan," Notebaert said. "We will look at it naturally with priority with Orix."

