TOKYO Nov 23 A Japanese man holding five people hostage at a bank was arrested on Friday after police stormed the building by breaking through a window, Kyodo news reported. All the hostages were freed.

Koji Nagakubo, 32, took the hostages at knifepoint on Thursday at a bank in Aichi prefecture in central Japan, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's government.

Japan dissolved parliament's lower house this month for a Dec. 16 election that is likely to return the long-dominant Liberal Democratic Party to power with a conservative former prime minister at the helm.

Support for Noda's Democratic Party of Japan has sunk since it took power three years ago with many voters disappointed about its perceived failure to keep campaign promises. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Nick Macfie)