By Junko Fujita
| TOKYO, March 13
TOKYO, March 13 A real estate arm of a Japanese
media group Fuji Media Holdings edged out a fund run by Morgan
Stanley and others to buy a hotel holding company from a
Japanese government-controlled fund, people involved in the sale
said.
The sale of the company with portfolio of 10 hotels for
about 5 billion yen ($41.2 million) comes at a time when
competition to buy hotels in Japan has been intensifying and
drawing interest from offshore investors because of increasing
demand from tourists.
The Regional Economy Vitalization Corporation of Japan,
which is funded by the government, said on Friday it had sold
Granvista Hotels & Resorts, to Sankei Building Co, which teamed
up with a Japanese turnaround fund J-Will Partners.
Other than Morgan Stanley-affiliated fund, financial
services provider Orix Corp was also among those
interested in acquiring the company. Both declined to comment.
Sankei Building is fully owned by Fuji Media Holdings
, which owns a television network and the conservative
daily newspaper Sankei Shimbun.
The state-owned turnaround fund took control of the
properties in 2011 after buying up debt at the company.
A record 13.4 million foreigners visited Japan last year, a
29 percent jump from the previous year, in part because of the
weaker yen, according to Japan National Tourism Organization.
CBRE, a global property services company, projects both
Tokyo and Osaka will be short of hotel rooms if Japan reaches
its goal of attracting 20 million overseas tourists by 2020, the
year of the Tokyo Olympics.
Granvista's holdings include two luxury hotels in Sapporo - a
hot spot for Asian tourists - as well as a golf course in
Hokkaido.
($1 = 121.4800 yen)
