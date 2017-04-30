(Repeats item first issued late Friday)
OSLO/MELBOURNE/TOKYO, April 28 Norway and
Australia are racing each other to show they can supply Japan
with hydrogen, hoping to fulfil its ambition to become the first
nation significantly fuelled by the super-clean energy source.
While Australia has planned to derive liquid hydrogen from
brown coal for some time, Norway could steal a march if a pilot
project producing the fuel using renewable energy - a
climate-friendly method more in keeping with Japan's aims - is
cheaper.
Japan is betting heavily on becoming a "hydrogen society"
despite the high costs and technical difficulties which have
generally slowed its adoption as a carbon-free fuel.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is pushing his vision of vehicles,
houses and power stations using hydrogen to end Japan's energy
crisis since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, which led to a
dramatic drop in electricity production from its nuclear plants.
The country's annual hydrogen and fuel cell market is
forecast to hit 1 trillion yen ($9 billion) in 2030 and 8
trillion yen in 2050, according to the industry ministry.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) is developing a supply chain
to back Abe's initiative, which will be showcased when Tokyo
hosts the 2020 Olympic games.
KHI has been looking at using brown coal from the Australian
state of Victoria, where supplies are plentiful. However, it is
hedging its bets with a project in Norway to derive hydrogen
using power from hydroelectric dams and eventually wind farms.
Using Australian coal requires removing its climate-changing
carbon and burying it in old oil or gas wells there.
In Norway, KHI has teamed up with Nel Hydrogen, a maker of
hydrogen plants, with backers including Japan's Mitsubishi Corp
and Norway's Statoil. The project aims to
demonstrate that liquefied hydrogen (LH2) can be produced using
renewables and delivered to Japan on tankers.
Nel Hydrogen's market development vice-president Bjorn
Simonsen told Reuters the company aims to deliver liquefied
hydrogen to Japan for a minimum 24 yen per normal cubic metre
(Nm3). A study on the scheme is due to be completed in 2019.
KHI estimates that hydrogen from Australia costs about 29.8
yen/nm3 and the company plans to establish a global LH2 supply
chain like that for liquefied natural gas, KHI's spokesman
Keisuke Murakami told Reuters by email.
"If Norway commercial (production) goes rapidly it might be
earlier than Australian commercial," he said.
STUDY AWAITED
Both projects still have a long way to go before they could
start commercial production.
Under the Australian plan, coal would be converted to gas
for processing to remove sulphur, mercury and carbon dioxide,
leaving hydrogen. The Norwegian system would use renewable power
for high-temperature electrolysis to split water into hydrogen
and oxygen, which would be released into the atmosphere. In both
cases, the hydrogen would be liquefied for shipment to Japan.
In Australia, a small demonstration ship is being built and
KHI plans to build bigger tankers in the 2020s. The firm is also
seeking support from the Victorian and federal (Commonwealth)
governments, Murakami said.
A hydrogen plant would "contribute to job creation and the
acquisition of foreign currencies," he said, adding that a pilot
project in Australia is scheduled to start before 2020.
Victoria is looking at the project due to the decline of
brown coal mining and power stations burning the polluting fuel.
"The Victorian and Commonwealth Governments have been
working with KHI on an engineering study into the possible
production of hydrogen from Victorian brown coal," the state's
resources minister, Wade Noonan, told Reuters. The government is
waiting for KHI's results, he said.
The Japanese government is backing KHI's Australian
initiative and budgeting 4.7 billion yen for it and related
efforts this financial year, up 70 percent from the previous
year. It is spending 22 billion yen backing other hydrogen
initiatives.
Earlier this month Abe called on ministers to step up
efforts to "lead the world in making the hydrogen society come
true". He called for 40,000 fuel cell vehicles to be on the
streets by the 2020 Olympics.
So far, the technology has largely been applied to cars,
with hydrogen used by a fuel cell to make electricity which in
turn powers the vehicle. Toyota Motor Corp launched its
hydrogen-fuelled Mirai model in 2014.
However, only a few thousand Mirai - which means "future" in
Japanese - are on the roads, a figure dwarfed by numbers of
technically simpler battery-powered cars worldwide.
Fewer than 100 filling stations sell the fuel in Japan as
safety concerns have held back development following hydrogen
explosions that rocked the Fukushima nuclear plant.
While Japan has high hopes of developing commercial scale
power stations using hydrogen, environmental concerns over the
use of brown coal and other fossil fuels may cloud its future.
"Over 95 percent of it today comes from fossil fuels. To
speak about clean hydrogen we have to clean the dirty fuel that
produces it," said Cédric Philibert, a senior renewable energy
analyst at the International Energy Agency.
($1 = 111.4500 yen)
