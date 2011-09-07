Sept 8 The Japanese government may be able to
significantly scale back plans for about 13 trillion yen
($168.12 billion) in tax hikes for reconstruction by selling
state-owned assets, the Nikkei said, citing the chairman of the
Democratic Party of Japan's (DPJ) tax commission.
"Success in selling off government assets would mean much
smaller tax increases," former Finance Minister Hirohisa Fujii
told the business daily on Wednesday.
Fujii said stakes in Japan Post Holdings Co and Japan
Tobacco Inc come to mind, although selling them would
present "legal issues," the paper reported.
Japan's tax commission held its first full meeting since
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda took office, with discussions on
financing a third supplementary budget for post-disaster
reconstruction starting at both government and party levels.
Fujii would not go into the specifics of the proposed tax
increases but acknowledged that corporate taxes come within the
scope of discussions, the daily reported.
One option the tax commission will consider is delaying a
proposed corporate tax cut and channeling the revenue that would
have otherwise been lost toward the reconstruction, the Nikkei
reported.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore)
($1 = 77.325 Japanese Yen)