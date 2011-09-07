Sept 8 The Japanese government may be able to significantly scale back plans for about 13 trillion yen ($168.12 billion) in tax hikes for reconstruction by selling state-owned assets, the Nikkei said, citing the chairman of the Democratic Party of Japan's (DPJ) tax commission.

"Success in selling off government assets would mean much smaller tax increases," former Finance Minister Hirohisa Fujii told the business daily on Wednesday.

Fujii said stakes in Japan Post Holdings Co and Japan Tobacco Inc come to mind, although selling them would present "legal issues," the paper reported.

Japan's tax commission held its first full meeting since Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda took office, with discussions on financing a third supplementary budget for post-disaster reconstruction starting at both government and party levels.

Fujii would not go into the specifics of the proposed tax increases but acknowledged that corporate taxes come within the scope of discussions, the daily reported.

One option the tax commission will consider is delaying a proposed corporate tax cut and channeling the revenue that would have otherwise been lost toward the reconstruction, the Nikkei reported. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore) ($1 = 77.325 Japanese Yen)