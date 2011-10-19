Oct 20 The Japan government decided to expand a
lending program that will use government-held dollars to
increase foreign acquisitions and investments in natural
resources to about 10 trillion yen (about $130 billion), aiming
to rein in the Japanese currency, the Nikkei business daily
reported.
The expansion is part of a package of policy responses to
the strong yen that the cabinet is set to approve on Friday, the
newspaper said.
Earlier plans for the lending program run by the
state-backed Japan Bank for International Cooperation had called
for $100 billion, or roughly 7.7 trillion yen, in loans, the
paper said.
The dollar funding will come from a special government
account for foreign exchange interventions, the Nikkei said.
The loans are supposed to stimulate mergers and acquisitions
and other overseas investment by domestic companies, increasing
demand for dollars and reversing the yen's gains, the paper
said.
Other measures in the policy package include a 1 trillion
yen boost to government guarantees for the Innovation Network
Corp of Japan, the daily said.
To keep domestic firms investing in Japan despite the strong
currency, an upcoming third supplementary budget will provide
500 billion yen in subsidies, the Nikkei said.
The government reckons these incentives will lead to 1.5
trillion yen in capital spending at home, the newspaper said.
($1 = 76.780 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by
Unnikrishnan Nair)