Oct 20 The Japan government decided to expand a lending program that will use government-held dollars to increase foreign acquisitions and investments in natural resources to about 10 trillion yen (about $130 billion), aiming to rein in the Japanese currency, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The expansion is part of a package of policy responses to the strong yen that the cabinet is set to approve on Friday, the newspaper said.

Earlier plans for the lending program run by the state-backed Japan Bank for International Cooperation had called for $100 billion, or roughly 7.7 trillion yen, in loans, the paper said.

The dollar funding will come from a special government account for foreign exchange interventions, the Nikkei said.

The loans are supposed to stimulate mergers and acquisitions and other overseas investment by domestic companies, increasing demand for dollars and reversing the yen's gains, the paper said.

Other measures in the policy package include a 1 trillion yen boost to government guarantees for the Innovation Network Corp of Japan, the daily said.

To keep domestic firms investing in Japan despite the strong currency, an upcoming third supplementary budget will provide 500 billion yen in subsidies, the Nikkei said.

The government reckons these incentives will lead to 1.5 trillion yen in capital spending at home, the newspaper said. ($1 = 76.780 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair)