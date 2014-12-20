TOKYO Dec 20 Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co is in talks to acquire a smaller rival, Showa Shell Sekiyu, for $4.2 billion in a deal that could create the nation's second largest player in the domestic gasoline market, a person with knowledge of the issue said.

Idemitsu and Showa Shell aim to reach an agreement early next year, the person said, asking not to be identified because the deal is not public yet.

Idemitsu aims to buy shares in Showa Shell in an tender offer which could be worth as much as 500 billion yen ($4.2 billion), the person said.

The united company would control 30 percent of Japan's gasoline market, the second largest after JX Holdings Inc .

The Nikkei business daily reported the attempt earlier on Saturday. ($1 = 119.4900 yen) (Reporting by Taro Fuse; Writing by Junko Fujita; Editing by Robert Birsel)