(Adds comments from companies)
TOKYO Dec 20 Oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co
is in talks to acquire a smaller rival, Showa Shell
Sekiyu, for $4.2 billion in a deal that could create
Japan's second largest player in the domestic gasoline market, a
person with knowledge of the issue said.
Idemitsu and Showa Shell aim to reach an agreement early
next year, the person said, asking not to be identified because
the deal is not public yet.
Idemitsu aims to buy shares in Showa Shell in a tender offer
which could be worth as much as 500 billion yen ($4.2 billion),
the person said.
The united company would control 30 percent of Japan's
gasoline market, the second largest after JX Holdings Inc
.
Idemitsu said in a statement on Saturday that it is in talks
on various possibilities with Showa Shell but at this point
nothing has been decided.
Showa Shell said on the same day that Idemitsu is one of the
companies that it is in talks for possible management options
and also need nothing was settled.
The Nikkei business daily reported the attempt earlier on
Saturday.
($1 = 119.4900 yen)
(Reporting by Taro Fuse; Writing by Junko Fujita; Editing by
Robert Birsel and William Hardy)