TOKYO Feb 18 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday it would be hard for Japan to achieve its 2 percent inflation target at current consumption levels in the country, the Jiji newswire reported.

The IMF's Asia and Pacific director Changyong Rhee also said consumption was key to the success of "Abenomics", a powerful mix of fiscal and monetary stimulus designed to lift the country out of decades of stagnation.