TOKYO Nov 12 The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Saturday that Japan's recent currency intervention aimed at curbing excess volatility was in line with the spirit of G7 and G20, although concerted action is the most efficient way.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, speaking after a meeting with Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi, said they discussed currencies, but she would not comment on short-term movements of a particular currency.

Asked if she had asked Azumi for an additional bilateral loan, she said: "If I had, I wouldn't tell you, because it would be for him to say so ... Current resources at the Fund are adequate at the moment."

"I know equally that I can rely on my major shareholders, particularly Japan, the second largest shareholder, to be up to the task if the task was to increase resources at the IMF."

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Sugita Katyal)