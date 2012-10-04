TOKYO Oct 4 Government officials from China and
South Korea are expected to participate in the annual meetings
of the IMF and World Bank in Tokyo next week, a Japanese
government official said, despite territorial rows over disputed
islands.
"We have not heard that they will cancel their participation
and I understand that they will participate," Takehiko Nakao,
vice minister of finance for international affairs, told
reporters on Thursday.
Several major Chinese banks have cancelled participation in
next week's meetings, the Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday,
the latest sigh that a territorial row is starting to hurt
broader ties between Asia's two biggest economies.