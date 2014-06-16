June 16 Japan plans to agree a carbon offset
deal with India, Japanese media reported, citing unnamed
government sources, potentially making the south Asian country
the largest economy yet to sign up to cut greenhouse gas
emissions under a Japanese scheme.
The two are expected to announce plans to accelerate
negotiations over Japan's bilateral carbon offset mechanism when
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe welcomes Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi to Tokyo in early July for annual talks,
the Nikkei news agency reported on Monday.
A deal would allow Japanese companies to install
carbon-cutting technology in India and in return receive carbon
credits under the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) that can be
used to offset their own carbon footprint under the country's
emissions target or be sold to the Japanese government.
Japan has already signed bilateral agreements with 11
countries including Costa Rica, Vietnam, Ethiopia, Indonesia,
Kenya and Mongolia, effectively allowing Japan to outsource its
emissions cuts to countries where reducing greenhouse gases is
cheaper.
Japan has been increasingly relying on fossil fuels to
generate electricity after idling all 48 of its nuclear plants
in the aftermath of the 2011 Fukushima disaster, and has found
it hard to rein in its carbon emissions.
As a result, Tokyo last year watered down its 2020 emissions
target, saying it would allow its greenhouse gas output to grow
3 percent from 1990 levels by the end of the decade, instead of
cutting them by a quarter during that period.
