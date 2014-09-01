TOKYO, Sept 1 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, agreed at a summit on
Monday to accelerate talks on a nuclear energy pact, the two
leaders said in a joint statement.
Modi, on his first major foreign visit since a landslide
election win in May, arrived on Saturday for a five-day trip
aimed at capitalising on a personal affinity with Abe to bolster
security and business ties in the face of an assertive China.
Hopes of clinching a nuclear energy accord similar to one
reached with the United States in 2008 had faded in the run-up
to the visit.
Japan wants explicit guarantees from India, which has not
signed the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, to limit atomic
tests and allow closer inspection of its facilities to ensure
that spent fuel is not used to make bombs.
Japanese firms also want clarity on nuclear disaster
compensation, especially in the wake of the March 2011 Fukushima
catastrophe.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Linda Sieg; Editing by
Edmund Klamann)