TOKYO, March 9 Japan on Thursday asked the World
Trade Organization (WTO) to set up a dispute settlement panel to
examine India's safeguard duties on steel imports which it says
may be violating the WTO rules.
Japan, the world's second-biggest steel producer, usually
tries to deal with trade disputes through bilateral talks, but
with global trade friction increasing, Japan's defence of an
industry that sells nearly half of its products overseas is
getting more vigorous.
Japan in December asked for WTO dispute consultations with
India over steel safeguard duties and a minimum import price for
iron and steel products.
India imposed duties of up to 20 percent on some hot-rolled
flat steel products in September 2015, and set a floor price in
February 2016 for steel product imports to deter countries such
as China, Japan and South Korea from undercutting local mills.
India ended the minimum import price last month, but it kept
safeguard duties even after the two sides held talks in early
February.
Tokyo claims India's safeguard duties are inconsistent with
WTO rules and contributed to the plunge in its hot-rolled coil
exports to India, which dropped to 8th-largest on Japan's buyer
list in 2016, down from 3rd-largest in 2015.
"Indian government determined that local industry has been
damaged even though their output and sales have not
deteriorated," Osamu Nishiwaki, director of trade policy bureau
at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) told a
news conference.
"We are taking these actions also to avoid other countries
from easily imposing these emergency measures," said Takanari
Yamashita, director of the METI's metal industries division.
