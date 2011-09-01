Eco-warrior lays waste to Philippines' mining industry
* Mining giants "raping" local economy for their wealth, she says
TOKYO, Sept 1 Dowa Electronics Materials Co, Japan's biggest supplier of indium, has raised its price for the minor metal by 2,000 yen ($26.15) for September for large-lot buyers, after keeping it steady in August.
The company, a subsidiary of Dowa Holdings Co Ltd , increased its price for indium ingots with 99.99 percent purity by 2,000 yen per kg or 3 percent to 70,000 yen ($915.39) for customers who buy in large volumes, it said in a statement.
It kept unchanged the price for customers who buy in small lots at 75,000 yen.
The company regularly revises its prices after reviewing the market and currency rates.
Indium is used in making flat screen display panels for televisions and computers, as well as in semiconductors. ($1 = 76.470 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Chikako Mogi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 9 Workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, walked off the job on Thursday in a strike that threatens to disrupt the international supply of the widely used metal.