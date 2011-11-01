TOKYO Nov 1 Dowa Electronics Materials Co,
Japan's biggest supplier of indium, said on Tuesday it had cut
its price for the minor metal by 7,000 yen ($90) per kg, or
about 10 percent, from its November 1 shipments, following a 4.3
percent cut on October 3.
Indium is used in making flat screen display panels for
televisions and computers, as well as in semiconductors.
The company, a subsidiary of Dowa Holdings Co Ltd ,
slashed its price for indium ingots with 99.99 percent purity by
7,000 yen, or 10.5 percent, to 60,000 yen ($769) for customers
who buy in large volumes, it said in a statement.
It also cut the price for customers who buy in small lots by
7,000 yen to 65,000 yen.
The company regularly revises its prices after reviewing the
market and currency rates.
($1 = 77.975 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Joseph Radford)