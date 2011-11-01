TOKYO Nov 1 Dowa Electronics Materials Co, Japan's biggest supplier of indium, said on Tuesday it had cut its price for the minor metal by 7,000 yen ($90) per kg, or about 10 percent, from its November 1 shipments, following a 4.3 percent cut on October 3.

Indium is used in making flat screen display panels for televisions and computers, as well as in semiconductors.

The company, a subsidiary of Dowa Holdings Co Ltd , slashed its price for indium ingots with 99.99 percent purity by 7,000 yen, or 10.5 percent, to 60,000 yen ($769) for customers who buy in large volumes, it said in a statement.

It also cut the price for customers who buy in small lots by 7,000 yen to 65,000 yen.

The company regularly revises its prices after reviewing the market and currency rates.

($1 = 77.975 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Joseph Radford)