TOKYO Oct 3 Dowa Electronics Materials Co, Japan's biggest supplier of indium, said on Monday that it had cut prices for the minor metal by 3,000 yen ($39) per kg.

The company, a subsidiary of Dowa Holdings Co Ltd , cut its price for indium ingots with 99.99 percent purity by 3,000 yen per kg, or 4.3 percent, to 67,000 yen for customers who buy in large volumes, it said in a statement.

It cut the price for customers who buy in small lots also by 3,000 yen per kg, to 72,000 yen.

The company regularly revises its prices after reviewing the market and currency rates.

Indium is used in making flat screen display panels for televisions and computers, as well as in semiconductors. ($1 = 77.080 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Chris Gallagher)