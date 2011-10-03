UPDATE 3-Russia's Phosagro launches secondary share offering
Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro said on Wednesday it planned to sell up to 5 percent of its share capital as investors' appetite for Russian assets recovers.
TOKYO Oct 3 Dowa Electronics Materials Co, Japan's biggest supplier of indium, said on Monday that it had cut prices for the minor metal by 3,000 yen ($39) per kg.
The company, a subsidiary of Dowa Holdings Co Ltd , cut its price for indium ingots with 99.99 percent purity by 3,000 yen per kg, or 4.3 percent, to 67,000 yen for customers who buy in large volumes, it said in a statement.
It cut the price for customers who buy in small lots also by 3,000 yen per kg, to 72,000 yen.
The company regularly revises its prices after reviewing the market and currency rates.
Indium is used in making flat screen display panels for televisions and computers, as well as in semiconductors. ($1 = 77.080 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro said on Wednesday it planned to sell up to 5 percent of its share capital as investors' appetite for Russian assets recovers.
MOSCOW, Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro has offered shares at 2,500-2,600 roubles each in a secondary share placement, a financial source and a source close to the placement told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Aramco IPO could be world's biggest, valuing co at $2 trillion (New throughout, adds source on secondary listing, portfolio manager and analyst comment, adds bylines)