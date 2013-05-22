TOKYO May 22 Japanese buyers of copper ore from Indonesia's Grasberg mine have stockpiles at the closed mine and a port in the area, and have no immediate plans to buy from other suppliers, a mining industry association in Japan said on Wednesday.

Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc said on Wednesday it would not restart production at the Grasberg mine, the world's second-largest copper mine, until it is convinced of the mine's safety. The mine was closed a week ago after a tunnel collapse killed 28 workers.

Hiroshi Yao, Chairman of Japan Mining Industry Association (JMIA), said the accident will have little impact on the semi-annual talks with major miners on treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) that are due to start in June.

"I don't think the conditions of the TC/RC negotiation will worsen because of this incident as total (global) production capacity is on the rise due to additional output coming from new mines such as Caserones in Chile and one in Mongolia," said Yao, who is also president of Mitsubishi Materials Corp, in remarks to reporters.

The copper market is expected be in surplus in the second half of this year, swinging away from several years of deficit supplies as top global miners boost output. Japan's JX Holdings is set to start output of copper concentrate from the Caserones mine in Chile in the October-December period.

Indonesia accounted for about 7 percent of Japan's total copper ore imports last year. About half of Japan's Indonesian supply comes from the Grasberg mine, according to JMIA.

The Grasberg outage helped to lift three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange as high as $7,479 a tonne on Wednesday, its highest since May 8.