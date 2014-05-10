TOKYO May 10 Nippon Life Insurance
will invest 40 billion yen ($393.3 million) in a 20 percent
stake in Indonesian life insurance firm Sequislife, the Nikkei
business daily reported on Saturday, as Japan's biggest private
life insurer seeks to expand into Southeast Asia's most populous
market.
Nippon Life will buy the shares through third-party
allotment during 2014, the newspaper reported without citing a
source. Nippon Life and Sequislife's parent company, Gunung Sewu
Group, have already largely agreed on the terms, it said.
"Nothing has been decided," Nippon Life spokesman Shinichiro
Kon said. Sequislife could not be reached for comment
immediately.
($1 = 102 yen)
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Nick Macfie)