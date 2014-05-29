TOKYO May 29 Japan's Inpex Corp said it has signed preliminary agreements with Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) and Shizuoka Gas Co to sell gas from what is expected to be the world's first floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project.

Moored above gas fields, but containing all the equipment and abilities of a conventional LNG plant, FLNG could make viable for production gas fields that are too far out to sea and too small to develop any other way.

Upstream explorer Inpex has agreed to sell about 0.56 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG to Tepco and around 0.07 mtpa of LNG to Shizuoka Gas from the Prelude project for eight years starting in 2017, when the field is slated to come online.

An Inpex spokesman declined to comment on the price of the deals from the project located off the coast of western Australia.

Inpex bought a 17.5 percent stake in Prelude in 2012 from project operator Royal Dutch Shell Plc. Shell owns a 67.5 percent stake in the project, while Korea Gas Corp owns 10 percent and Taiwan's CPC Corp owns 5 percent.

LNG imports by Japan, the world's top buyer of the super-cooled fuel, have jumped since the Fukushima nuclear disaster and utilities are looking to boost supplies from around the globe to diversify supply sources and lower prices. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)