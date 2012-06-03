By Junko Fujita and Emi Emoto
| TOKYO, June 4
TOKYO, June 4 A widening probe of insider
trading that has ensnared Japan's largest brokerage now also
threatens to complicate a plan to raise as much as $6 billion to
fund reconstruction efforts after the March 2011 earthquake,
bankers and officials say.
Japan's Ministry of Finance is in the process of selecting
four underwriters to manage a stock offering for Japan Tobacco
, the world's third largest cigarette company - a deal
expected to rank as one of Japan's largest share sales in recent
years.
The deal also represents the first major Tokyo share
offering since Japan's securities regulators began a formal
investigation of insider trading at Nomura Holdings.
Nomura is Japan's largest brokerage, the market's lead
underwriter and a dominant force with Japanese retail investors
that would normally be expected to jostle for a lead spot in a
signature deal like Japan Tobacco.
But Nomura would be ruled out as an underwriter for the sale
of the state-owned company if the insider trading probe results
in penalties against it, officials say.
The finance ministry plans to cut the government stake in
Japan Tobacco to one third from around a half to raise cash for
rebuilding the country's tsunami-ravaged northeast coast.
Nomura declined comment on the Japan Tobacco share sale and
whether its business might be affected by the investigation.
Twelve investment banks submitted their applications for the
Japan Tobacco share sale by a Wednesday deadline, five of which
were Japanese brokerages, people with direct knowledge of the
process told Reuters. The ministry will shortlist 3-5 brokerages
for sales of the stock in Japan and 4-6 foreign banks to handle
overseas sales, officials say. A final decision on underwriters
will be made by mid-June.
If Nomura were excluded, it would pay a price in prestige.
The Japan Tobacco deal is expected to generate underwriting
fees of just 1 percent of the offering, but it would represent
an opportunity to show the kind of marketing prowess that could
be used to land other potential issuers, bankers say.
Nomura has already been linked to insider trading in two
large stock offerings.
In those stock cases, Nomura staff leaked information on
sales of shares for Mizuho Financial Group Inc and oil
explorer Inpex Corp prior to their announcement,
according to regulators and people with knowledge of the case.
Last week, the insider trading probe reached JP Morgan Chase
& Co as the Wall Street bank was identified as the
source of leaked confidential information regarding a planned
share offering by Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd in 2010.
Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission has
also asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to
investigate insider trading in a 2010 share offering by Tokyo
Electric Power - a deal where Nomura was lead
underwriter.
POINTS FOR COMPLIANCE
The Ministry of Finance last month established a numeric
scorecard for selecting underwriters that includes an evaluation
of each firm's strategy for selling Japan Tobacco shares and its
proposed fee. But 12 percent of the total score hinges on the
brokerage's compliance efforts, documents show.
If banks in the running for the Japan Tobacco deal were
penalized for a breach of securities laws, they would be
excluded from the deal, people close to the process said, asking
not to be named because the selection is ongoing and no
penalties have been levied on Nomura.
There is precedent for that kind of action. In 2002, Morgan
Stanley was not allowed to bid to join the government
sale of shares in East Japan Railway and West Japan Railway. The
invitation to bid was sent out when Morgan Stanley was serving a
5-week ban on trading stock for its own account in Japan after
breaching securities regulations.
Nomura, which has a vast network for domestic retail
investors, has deep experience with Japanese government share
sales, including those for NTT, Japan's biggest phone
company, and East Japan Railway, the nation's largest
railway operator.
Nomura was the top underwriter for handling shares for
Japanese companies last year, while JPMorgan ranked 14th,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
JPMorgan also declined to comment on the Japan Tobacco share
offering. The brokerage said this week that Japanese regulators
had not found any "organizational" involvement in insider
trading.
The offering would allow the ministry to sell as many as
1.66 million shares in Japan Tobacco. The shares closed on
Friday at 432,500 yen ($5,500) each, and have gained 19 percent
so far this year.
Japan Tobacco, which last month announced the acquisition of
Belgian tobacco product maker Gryson NV for 475 million euros,
has said it would buy back about 250 billion yen of its
outstanding shares if the government proceeds with a share sale
before next March - leaving around $6 billion to help the
post-disaster rebuilding effort.
($1 = 78.4150 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Junko Fujita, editing by Kevin
Krolicki and Ian Geoghegan)