TOKYO, Sept 15 Hong Kong's securities regulator
has fined a fund and its chief investment officer close to $1
million each for alleged improper trading related to a public
offering of shares in Japan Airlines in 2006.
In a statement the Securities and Futures Commission alleged
that Oasis Management issued a large volume of short sell orders
with the intention of driving down Japan Airlines' stock ahead
of the pricing for the offering.
The regulator fined Oasis, which subscribed to the offering,
and its chief investment officer, Seth Fischer, HK$7.5 million
($961,120) each.
"Oasis and Fischer do not admit their strategy was designed
to mislead the market for JAL shares. However, they have agreed
to accept these sanctions which the SFC regards as a sufficient
expiation for the SFC's concerns about their conduct on 19 July
2006," the SFC said in the statement.
The public relations representative designated by Oasis to
take media inquiries on the issue could not be reached for
further comment.
The action comes after Japan's securities watchdog in July
established a team of 20 officials to scrutinize offshore funds
over growing concerns of dubious trading ahead of public share
offerings.
($1 = 7.803 Hong Kong Dollars)
