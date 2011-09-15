TOKYO/HONG KONG Sept 15 Hong Kong's securities
regulator said it had fined a fund and its chief investment
officer close to $1 million each for alleged improper trading
ahead of a public share offering by Japan Airlines in 2006.
The action underscores a push by Japanese regulators, which
tipped off their Hong Kong counterparts on the matter, to clamp
down on dubious trading by offshore funds related to new stock
offerings by Japanese firms.
Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said
that it fined Oasis Management and Seth Fischer HK$7.5 million
($961,120) each for allegedly using massive short sell orders to
push down Japan Airlines' stock on July 19.
This was aimed at allowing Oasis to subscribe to the
offering at a lower price, the SFC said.
"Oasis failed to deliver shares in nearly 70 percent of the
shares they had short sold with approximately 50 percent of
these transactions having to be covered by new shares issued by
JAL in the public offer," the regulator said in a statement.
While Oasis and Fischer do not admit that they mislead the
market for JAL shares, they have agreed to accept the fines, the
SFC said.
"We are pleased to resolve this matter which relates to
trading which took place over five years ago," an Oasis
spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters.
Fischer, who once managed $3.3 billion for DKR Soundshore
Oasis Fund, currently runs about $100 million in internal
capital for his hedge fund Oasis Investments Master Fund II,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
He plans to open his multi-strategy hedge fund to external
investors and aims to raise up to $1 billion, a source with
direct knowledge of the matter had told Reuters in June
.
The penalty on Oasis comes as Japan's regulators ratchet up
their surveillance of improper trading.
In July Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance
Commission established a team of 20 officials to scrutinize
offshore funds over dubious trading activity ahead of public
share offerings.
This has included several incidents of sharp falls in stocks
prior to the official announcement of a share offering,
triggering suspicion of insider trading. No charges involving
those share issues have yet been brought by authorities in
Japan.
($1 = 7.803 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata and Nathan Layne in TOKYO and
Nishant Kumar in HONG KONG; Editing by Joseph Radford and Jon
Loades-Carter)