(Adds detail on JPMorgan, possible penalties)
By Noriyuki Hirata
TOKYO, June 2 Japan's securities regulator plans
to ask the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to
cooperate in a widening probe of insider trading in Japanese
shares, two sources with knowledge of the situation said on
Saturday.
Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission
(SESC) believes confidential information on a planned share
offering by Tokyo Electric Power Co. in 2010 was leaked
to American investors, according to the sources, who asked not
to be named because the investigation remains ongoing.
The identity of the U.S. investors was not immediately
clear. The move to involve the SEC in the probe marks an
escalation of a crackdown on a practice that Japanese securities
regulators believe has become widespread in the Tokyo market in
recent years.
In the deals under investigation, investors were tipped off
about planned share offerings by the brokerages involved, then
short-sold the shares. They were then allowed to buy back into
the offering to close the position at a profit, people involved
in the investigation have said.
Japanese financial regulators have the power to act against
foreign financial institutions with operations in Japan, but it
was not clear what penalties they could seek against funds which
may have engaged in insider trading from offshore.
Japanese officials who have been investigating the role of
Nomura Securities Co. in insider trading cases believe
information regarding the Tokyo Electric offer leaked from
Nomura to U.S. investors through a third party, sources said.
On Friday, Nomura replaced the head of institutional sales
at its core securities unit. A source with knowledge of the
matter said Kenichi Ishitomi had been asked to relinquish his
post to focus on cooperating with the SESC probe.
The SESC plans to ask foreign securities regulators to
cooperate with the ongoing investigation if there is evidence to
suggest investors in other countries profited from the same leak
of insider information.
The SESC has declined to comment on the details of its
ongoing investigation.
JP Morgan & Chase is the only foreign entity that has been
implicated in the insider trading investigation so far.
Investigators found that a JP Morgan salesman leaked information
on a 2010 share offering by Nippon Sheet Glass to a
Tokyo-based fund, sources have said.
JP Morgan, which has not been named as a target of
investigation and may not face penalties, has said Japanese
regulators had not found any "organizational" involvement in the
improper trades.
NOMURA UNDER SCRUTINY
The SESC intensified its inquiry into Nomura in late April,
sending officials to the bank's offices in Tokyo to investigate
regulator's suspicions that it had tipped off clients about a
number of deals.
Regulators made the move after failing to obtain information
they were seeking in an earlier, more cooperative phase of the
investigation, sources have said.
The Tokyo Electric share offering announced in September
2010 was controversial even at the time, with some analysts
suggesting that sharp sell-off in its shares suggested insider
trading.
Shares in the utility, which is now being nationalised as a
result of the high costs of cleaning up after last year's
Fukushima nuclear disaster, fell almost 13 percent in the two
weeks before the share offering was announced.
Tepco raised $5.8 billion in the deal to finance investment
in nuclear power and expansion plans in overseas gas and nuclear
projects.
In late May, Nomura was linked to the second insider trading
case in two months. In both cases, sources say employees tipped
off a fund management client about share offerings it was
underwriting before they were made public.
After the second case became public, Nomura said it had
appointed a panel of outside lawyers to conduct an investigation
of its own.
Nomura said it would use the review to decide how to improve
operations, and whether any of its staff would be disciplined.
The brokerage also said it was also cooperating with the SESC.
The SESC has sought to have a fine levied against the fund
management arm of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings and
Tokyo-based asset manager Asuka Asset Management for suspicion
of insider trading.
Japanese regulators have been criticised for lacking the
tough sanctions their counterparts in the United States can
impose. In one recent case a Sumitomo Mitsui unit was fined
50,000 yen ($630) for an insider trading infraction.
(Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Kevin Krolicki and Daniel
Magnowski)