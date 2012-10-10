TOKYO Oct 10 Japan Advisory will challenge an insider trading charge against the Tokyo-based hedge fund at a hearing on Oct. 17, according to a notice on the website of Japan's financial regulator.

Japan Advisory was found by the country's securities watchdog in June to have shorted shares in Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd in August 2010 on the basis of leaked information that the glassmaker was planning a share offering. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Chris Gallagher)