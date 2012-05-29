TOKYO May 29 The inside information that was
leaked regarding a 2010 share issue by Nippon Sheet
Glass came from JP Morgan, one of the lead underwriters
of the offering, a person with direct knowledge of the situation
said.
Japan's securities regulators on Tuesday called for a fine
to be imposed against a Tokyo-based fund that used a tip on the
offering to short shares in the glassmaker.
JP Morgan issued a statement saying regulators had not
charged it with any "organizational" involvement in the insider
trading but did not specify whether any individuals at the
broker had been found to be involved.
JP Morgan and Daiwa Securities Group Inc were
joint book runners for public share offering for Nippon Sheet
Glass in September 2010.
(Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Michael Watson)