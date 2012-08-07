UPDATE 1-South Africa's Gordhan defends need to deal with ratings agencies
* ANC picks new party leader in December (Adds details, Moody's, Fitch comments, analyst)
TOKYO Aug 7 The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it has fined SMBC Nikko Securities 80 million yen ($1.02 million) over insider trading activities that violated exchange rules.
The exchange said SMBC Nikko leaked insider information to clients ahead of a public share offering and solicited trades from them based on the information. ($1 = 78.2400 Japanese yen) (Created by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* ANC picks new party leader in December (Adds details, Moody's, Fitch comments, analyst)
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, Feb 23 The European Commission is working with Italy and the European Central Bank on a rescue plan for Italy's troubled bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, spokesmen said on Thursday.