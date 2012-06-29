TOKYO, June 29 Nomura Holdings chief executive Kenichi Watanabe said he had no intention to resign, after the third insider trading scandal under his four-year leadership came to light at Japan's largest brokerage.

"At this point I have no intention to step down," Watanabe said in response to a question at a news conference on Friday. "My responsibility is to make sure that this does not happen again." (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Michael Watson)