By Emi Emoto and Noriyuki Hirata
TOKYO, June 26 Nomura Holdings CEO
Kenichi Watanabe faces shareholders on Wednesday with no clear
answers as to how to resolve a damaging insider trading probe
that is hitting business at Japan's top brokerage and has raised
doubts over his leadership.
The 59-year-old looks to have broad enough support to be
reappointed at an annual shareholders' meeting in Tokyo, despite
a call by an influential proxy advisory firm for his ouster and
pressure from regulators to explain how Nomura allowed staff to
tip off clients ahead of three share offerings it underwrote in
2010, and what it will do to stop it happening again, sources
with knowledge of the matter said.
The stand-off between regulators and Nomura is part of a
wider crackdown on insider trading that has ensnared some of
Japan's largest financial firms. On Monday, prosecutors arrested
a former SMBC Nikko Securities executive and three others in
what was the first arrest of a securities company employee
related to insider trading.
Earlier this month, Nomura confirmed regulators' findings in
admitting it was the source of leaks on planned share offerings
by energy firm Inpex, Mizuho Financial Group
and Tokyo Electric Power. In all three cases, employees
at its institutional sales department tipped off clients who
profited by selling the shares short ahead of the offering and
then buying them back at a lower price.
Nomura had hoped to complete its own investigation into the
matter ahead of Wednesday's annual shareholder meeting, but its
report - overseen by three external attorneys - is not now
expected until at least the weekend. The findings of Nomura's
investigation will be key in determining the scale of the
sanctions it will face, sources said.
Regulators want to give Nomura a chance to clean its own
house rather than be dragged into a protracted fight, but
officials are frustrated with the broker's unwillingness to
acknowledge the problems were widespread, sources said.
"At this point, it's unthinkable that Nomura would be able
to submit a fully convincing report," said a senior official at
the Securities Exchange and Surveillance Commission (SESC), the
securities watchdog carrying out the investigation. Like others,
the official did not want to be named as the probe is ongoing.
Nomura declined to comment.
Shares in the brokerage fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday,
while the broad TOPIX index was down less than 1
percent.
CHANGE AT THE TOP?
The cases involving Nomura have prompted discussion within
the Financial Services Agency over whether to push for a
leadership shake-up at Nomura, especially as Watanabe was at the
helm during insider trading scandals in 2008 and 2009, sources
said. The FSA oversees the SESC.
The FSA does not have explicit authority to force senior
management changes, but it has previously used its influence,
and last year was widely seen to have played a hand in a
management overhaul at Mizuho, Japan's second-largest bank.
"If Watanabe's departure would lead to a cleaning up of the
market that would be ideal, but it's not clear that would
necessarily be the outcome," a senior FSA official told Reuters.
Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services
(ISS), which didn't push for board changes after the 2008 and
2009 scandals, has this time called for Watanabe's removal along
with board chairman Nobuyuki Koga, saying earlier this month
that the recent cases "appear to be evidence of systematic
failures of internal controls."
ISS caters to foreign investors, who collectively owned
close to one third of Nomura's stock as of March. When ISS urged
a vote against director Tsuguoki Fujinuma last year, he was
approved - but with just 62 percent of votes cast compared with
over 90 percent for other directors.
Any move to replace Watanabe would pose fresh issues for
investors as there's no obvious successor.
Watanabe joined Nomura in 1975 and took over as CEO four
years ago, carving out a reputation for making key decisions on
his own. Chief Operating Officer Takumi Shibata, who helped
orchestrate the acquisition of Lehman Brothers' Asian and
European assets during the financial crisis, is not viewed as a
strong CEO candidate due to his lack of experience managing the
mainstay retail operations.
LOSING OUT
The investigation has shone a light on the aggressive sales
tactics and cosy ties that were the backdrop for leaking
non-public information to clients.
The SESC and FSA will want to see how far Nomura's
investigation goes in holding individuals accountable and
putting tough countermeasures in place to prevent any
recurrence, sources said. The announcement of penalties - which
could include an official order to improve internal controls or
even the suspension of some of Nomura's operations for weeks -
now looks likely by mid-July.
Whatever the outcome, Nomura will be keen to move on.
It is already losing out on some underwriting deals, such as
a government sale of around $6 billion worth of shares in Japan
Tobacco, and some asset managers have halted orders
because of the uncertainty around the probe, sources said.
"The absolute worst thing is to have this just drag on and
on," one senior Nomura executive said.
($1 = 79.6100 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Nathan Layne, Taro Fuse and Taiga
Uranaka; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)