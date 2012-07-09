* Nomura excluded from housing agency bond underwriting
* Agency gives no reason for move
* Other issuers dropping Nomura, cite insider trading cases
* Moody's: exclusion from deals negative for Nomura, others
(Adds Moody's comment, details)
By Naoyuki Katayama
TOKYO, July 9 Nomura Holdings was
excluded as underwriter from two bond issues planned by a
government-owned housing agency on Monday, marking at least the
fifth issuer to drop Japan's top broker from a deal in the wake
of an insider trading scandal.
The Japan Housing Finance Agency said on Monday that it had
decided not to employ Nomura as underwriter on its planned issue
of a 30-year straight bond and a mortgage-backed security,
citing "various reasons".
The announcement brings to at least five the number of
issuers that have dropped Nomura as an underwriter in the wake
of the scandal, including planned fund-raisings by the
state-backed Development Bank of Japan, Resona Holdings
, Kansai Electric Power and the government in
its planned sale of Japan Tobacco shares.
Moody's Investors Service said in a note on Monday that the
move by issuers to exclude Nomura and other brokers implicated
in the securities regulator's crackdown on insider trading was a
potential negative for their credit ratings.
"At this point the impact is more reputational than a direct
hit on profitability," said Maki Hanatate, a senior credit
officer at Moody's, which lowered Nomura's rating in March to
Baa3, one notch above speculative grade, with a stable outlook.
"But Nomura does more than handle bond deals. If the impact
spreads to M&A and other deals, or other parts of the business
then that would be negative."
The next big deal on investors' radar screens is the roughly
$8 billion initial public offering of Japan Airlines slated for
September. Nomura was named a global coordinators earlier this
year before it became ensnared in the insider trading probe.
The decision on whether to keep Nomura as an underwriter on
that deal will fall to the Enterprise Turnaround Initiative
Corporation of Japan (ETIC), the state-backed fund that injected
capital into the airline following its bankruptcy in early 2010.
Nomura may have hurt its chances to stay on the deal by
agreeing to underwrite a 210 billion yen ($2.6 billion) equity
offering by rival carrier All Nippon Airways, according
to financial sources with knowledge of the ETIC's thinking.
The deal, announced to the surprise of many last week, means
ANA will be looking to tap basically the same investor base two
months ahead of JAL.
More than the insider trading issue, "it was Nomura being
among the ANA underwriters that was more upsetting," one of the
sources said.
The sources were not authorised to speak publicly about the
matter. Nomura, the ETIC and JAL declined to comment.
INVESTIGATIONS
Nomura has admitted it was the source of leaks - from its
institutional sales department - on planned share offerings in
2010 by energy firm Inpex, Mizuho Financial Group
and Tokyo Electric Power.
On June 29, Nomura published the results of an internal
investigation that detailed a major breakdown in safeguards
established to protect confidential client information, and
announced a series of measures to prevent a recurrence.
The broker also shut down its institutional equity sales
operations last week and halved Chief Executive Kenichi
Watanabe's pay for six months as part of a package of
self-imposed penalties aimed at closing out the probe.
A probe by the Securities Exchange and Surveillance
Commission (SESC) has also implicated Japan's second-largest
broker, Daiwa Securities Group, for leaking information
on one public share offering in 2010. Third-ranked broker SMBC
Nikko Securities was punished for priming its retail clients
with non-public information about a share offering by its parent
bank.
The investigation has provided an opening for brokerages
that have not been caught up in the probe, Moody's said.
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities was named the lead
underwriter on the housing agency's 30-year straight bond, and
took Nomura's spot on the mortgage-backed security, where it
will work alongside Mizuho Securities and Credit Suisse.
The Development Bank of Japan and a unit of Resona Holdings
said separately last week that they had dropped Nomura from
planned bond issuances, both citing the insider cases and the
possibility of regulatory sanctions.
Kansai Electric dropped Nomura, Daiwa and SMBC Nikko from a
bond issue for this month, according to a source with knowledge
of the matter. Kansai said it had appointed Mizuho Securities
and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley to handle the deal.
Last month, Nomura was omitted from the government's planned
sale of $6 billion worth of shares in Japan Tobacco.
Nomura shares closed Monday down 2.4 percent at 281 yen,
underperforming the broader Nikkei average, which fell
1.4 percent.
($1 = 79.5300 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Taiga Uranaka, Nathan Layne and Emi
Emoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Chris Gallagher)