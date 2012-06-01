TOKYO, June 1 Nomura Holdings said it
has removed the head of institutional sales at its core
securities unit amid an escalating probe into the Japanese
broker's role in providing inside information to its clients.
Kenichi Ishitomi, the current head of institutional sales,
is being removed so he can focus on the investigation being
carried out by the Securities and Exchange Surveillance
Commission, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
Nomura said Naoki Matsuba, senior managing director of
equity, would double as head of the institutional sales
division.
