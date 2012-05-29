(Adds SESC confirmation, background)

* Japan regulator to propose fine of fund manager Asuka

* Fine of fund in Nippon Sheet Glass issue

* JP Morgan, Daiwa bookrunners for Nippon offer in 2010

By Emi Emoto and Chikafumi Hodo

TOKYO, May 29 Japan's securities regulator said on Tuesday it is seeking to have a fine imposed on Tokyo-based asset manager Asuka Asset Management over suspected insider trading in a public share offering by Nippon Sheet Glass in 2010.

The fine would mark the latest turn in an escalating investigation of insider trading in Japan related to secondary share offerings that has put a spotlight on what insiders and regulators have described as a widespread practice in the Tokyo market.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission has said it is investigating a wide range of deals with the aim of stamping out a culture of collusion that has helped give Japan the reputation as a haven for insider trades.

The SESC has previously indicated that it was investigating the Nippon Sheet Glass share offering.

JP Morgan Securities and Daiwa Securities were joint bookrunners for the deal.

Nippon Sheet Glass had asked both JP Morgan and Daiwa to conduct internal investigations of whether news of its offering had leaked, sources have said.

Asuka was not immediately available to comment.

The Nikkei daily first reported the regulatory move.

JP Morgan declined to comment on the Nikkei report. Daiwa has said there was no breach of safeguards intended to protect confidential information from its underwriting desk.

Shares in the glassmaker fell by 15 percent in the two weeks before its board of directors approved a new share offering in August 2010 that was used in part to fund capital investment and expansion in China.

Financial industry sources with knowledge of the matter have said that under the schemes being investigated, brokers would tip preferred clients, including hedge funds, to upcoming secondary offerings and then help them short the shares in the run-up to the offering and cover by buying back shares when issued. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Writing by Kevin Krolicki; Editing by Michael Watson and Muralikumar Anantharaman)