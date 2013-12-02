BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
TOKYO Dec 2 Japan's securities regulator said on Monday it would recommend a fine against Nissay Asset Management and three other asset management firms over suspected insider trading involving a series of public share offerings in 2010.
The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) also slapped a penalty against Singapore-based MAM Pte Ltd, Tokyo-based independent asset manager Stats Investment Management and another Tokyo-based firm Finno Wave Investments.
Nissay Asset is an asset management arm of Japan's top life insurer, Nippon Life Insurance.
The SESC has imposed a series of penalties on insider trading since March 2012 following dubious activity over a string of public offerings conducted in 2010. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.