TOKYO, April 24 Japan's Asahi Mutual Life Insurance Co plans to raise its holdings of foreign bonds and step up investment in alternative assets in the current business year to March, a senior company executive said on Monday.

The company also plans to reduce currency hedging on its foreign bond holdings as it expects the dollar to stabilise, Masaru Tsuruoka, head of the asset allocation and planning department at Asahi Life, told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting By Tomo Uetake; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)